Food pantries concerned about possible changes to federal food stamp program

Volunteers at the CommUnity Food Bank in Iowa City were busy Wednesday getting ready for one of their biggest weeks of the year, when they’ll feed nearly 2,000 families through their “Project Holiday” meal distribution.

Food awaits distribution at the CommUnity Food Bank in Iowa City on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

“During the Project Holiday week, we see like 70% more people visiting than a normal week,” Sarah Witry, director of services at CommUnity Food Bank, said.

She added that a normal week for the food bank could become even busier if the U.S. Department of Agriculture approves proposed changes to the national food stamp program, the Supplemental Nutrition Program, also known as SNAP.

“As more and more people become ineligible for SNAP because of these rule changes, that just means more and more people are becoming hungry,” Witry said.

Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a change that is estimated to cost about 688,000 SNAP recipients their benefits.

Right now, single, able-bodied adults without dependents can get SNAP benefits for three months out of a three-year period if they don’t meet a 20-hour work requirement, but some states have been able to waive that time limit. This change will limit those waivers in areas with high unemployment.

“Unfortunately, we’ve created habits out there that are not good for the economy, not good for individuals and not good for restoring the dignity of work sociologically,” Perdue said.

That change will not affect Iowans, as Iowa is not one of the states that currently has that waiver because of the state’s low unemployment rate.

However, there are two other proposed changes still on the table that could affect millions of Americans, including Iowans.

The USDA is considering eliminating a measure that allows most low-income households to automatically qualify for food stamps. It is also looking at changing how utility costs are factored into benefit calculations.

The Trump administration argues that some of the households receiving food stamps earn incomes that far exceed the federal poverty guidelines.

But, Witry countered there are other reasons people need help getting food.

“On paper, someone might look like they have enough money to be able to afford food, but the reality is, they have extra medical bills, they have super-expensive housing," Witry said. “They’re going to bed hungry.”

Witry said they don’t know exactly what effect these changes would have on the food bank if they’re approved.

“It might mean that we have more people to serve, and we don’t know that we would have more food to serve them with,” Witry said.

Like most food pantries, the vast majority of food at the CommUnity Food Bank comes from donations.

“That makes it really hard for us to pick up where losses of federal benefits and losses of federal programs come in,” Witry said.

The North Liberty Community Pantry and the Cedar Valley Food Pantry in Waterloo also said that they'd expect any changes to SNAP to lead to more people coming to them for food.