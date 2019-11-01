'Food for Fines' program lets people pay late library fees with non-perishable food items

HACAP and libraries in Cedar Rapids, Marion, and Hiawatha are proposing a fair trade to people: donate a non-perishable food item to pay off some of your late library book fees.

It’s part of the ‘Food for Fines’ program starting Friday. People can bring in the food item to any of the libraries and receive $1.00 off their late fees.

All of the food collected will go to HACAP's food reservoir. They will then take it to local food pantries, churches and other places of need. This program has collected thousands of pounds of food to help people in need over the years.

According to HACAP, 1 in 7 kids in the seven counties HACAP's work with are food insecure and the need keeps growing.

"With the rise of expenses, so rent is going up, food expenses are going up, health care is going up, but incomes aren't rising at the same rate,” said Kim Guardado, HACAP’s Food Reservoir Director. “Which means there are more people that have a need."

Leaders say a full stomach can go a long way.

“We have to have food to survive, and when people are hungry, there are all kinds of things that happen,” said Guardado. “The first one we think about is their health. People can't stay healthy if you don't have enough food to eat or you're constantly hungry all the time. Kids and adults have a hard time focusing if you don't have enough food in your system. You don't have enough energy to keep going through the day."

People without fines can still donate, which will pay it forward to help someone else pay off their late fees. Food for Fines runs all November. A

nyone can drop off food when the library is open.