Following national trend, Dubuque women create local meal delivery service

Two Dubuque women have started a business that's mimicking a national sensation.

Leslie Shalabi picks cucumbers in a Convivium Garden in Dubuque on Wednesday, August 28. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Meal delivery services like Hello Fresh and Blue Apron have taken off and created a billion-dollar industry. Leslie Shalabi, owner of Convivium Urban Farmstead, and Justyna Miranda, of City Girl Farming, saw an opportunity to do something similar but in Dubuque.

“We launched HomeFresh basically for people who want to eat healthy, wholesome meals but really struggle to find the time," Shalabi said.

Each week, the pair come up with six different meals for customers to choose from. Then, people pick up their meals on Wednesday or Thursday.

Miranda creates and prepares the meals. On Wednesday morning, she was putting the finishing touches on pierogis stuffed with blueberries and creating a cucumber salad.

"I really love to cook and I’m also a grower," Miranda said. "I think the ability to literally step outside here and, you know, harvest the cucumber or fresh herb and immediately process it and put it on the food, I think it makes a huge difference."

Miranda was using cucumbers that were picked right outside of Convivium. Shalabi has gardens all around the property where she grows foods that are used in the HomeFresh meals and the restaurant inside.

Shalabi said using locally grown foods is one of the benefits of their meal service.

"We’re using local produce, I mean literally right outside our door," Shalabi said.

There is also a smaller carbon footprint and less waste from packaging compared to the national meal services.

"The containers we use are BPA-free plastic containers that are returnable," Shalabi said. "If you return that container you get a deposit back. That way, we're reusing our packaging."

These meals are also fully cooked, so there's less work on the customers' end.

"These are fully prepared meals that are just ready to be reheated and to go," Miranda said.

While the duo is capitalizing on a hot trend, they're also feeling rewarded and fulfilled.

“I love getting to know the people who are coming to pick up their meals and I’m like oh my gosh their family will be eating what I have created and what I have put my heart behind," Miranda said.

Shalabi said, "we’re connecting local farmers to local consumers and we’re kind of the hub, you know in between.”