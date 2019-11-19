Fog and rain

Fog is likely tonight. This will be thickest in areas where a clearing in the sky takes place. Wednesday starts with fog and ends with rain. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm develop late Wednesday, continuing into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures for the next two days will be mild, near or above 50 degrees. However as the storm exits Thursday afternoon our temperatures drop with the wind increasing from the northwest. Dry and cool weather remains in place through the weekend. Have a great night.