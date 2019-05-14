Fmr. Iowa Senator Rita Hart running for Congress

Former Democratic Iowa Senator Rita Hart says she is running for Congress in Iowa's second district.

Hart made the announcement Tuesday morning.

She served in the state Senate from 2012 to 2016 representing the 49th District which includes Clinton and northern Scott counties.

In 2018, she was the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s Lieutenant Governor.

Hart is the second candidate to announce he run in the district. Republican and Mayor of Osceola Thomas Kedley filed the paperwork to run earlier this month.

The winner will replace Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack who said he will retire at the end of the 116th Congress. He was first elected to Iowa's Second Congressional District in 2006.