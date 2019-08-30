Flyover to be ready for Cy-Hawk games

A bridge that will help fans get into and out of Ames will be open in time for the Cyclones game against Iowa. That game is on September 14th, two weeks from tomorrow.

On that day, the Ames flyover bridge from I-35 onto Highway 30 will be open to traffic. About a year ago, a contractor made a mistake in measuring the bridge piers.

Minnowa Construction had to tear apart the piers and start over. That delayed the completion of the project by almost a year.

Scott Dockstader from the Iowa Department of Transportation said, "Yeah, this is one of the more significant delays. We've been talking for weeks about ways to accelerate the work to try to get it done as soon as possible. "

Minnowa has to pay the state $5,500 for every working day the bridge is delayed. That could add up to more than a $1 million total.