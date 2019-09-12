Flyover bridge in Ames opens ahead of Cy-Hawk games

If you are headed to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames this weekend, the drive may now be easier.

The flyover bridge was supposed to open Wednesday, but weather delayed that opening. The bridge will take northbound traffic from I-35 to westbound US 30 ahead of the Cy-Hawk game this weekend.

The exit for the new bridge was moved about a mile south of the old cloverleaf sir. Motorists can take exit 111B to get on the flyover bridge.

The 23 million dollar bridge's original opening was set for 2018, but the contractor made a measuring mistake forcing crews to rebuild.