Flurries to our southwest today

Plan on increasing clouds through the morning with only a slight chance at a few passing flurries. Much of this snow will line up over our far southwest counties and miss many of us entirely. Highs will be back in the low 30s for most.

Tonight into tomorrow, plan on dry and quiet conditions.

Our next system arrives tomorrow night with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. The northern two rows of counties are favored for the most snow and extreme northern Iowa has been placed in a Winter Storm Watch for tomorrow night through Sunday. Only minor accumulation is expected south of Highway 20 at this time. Have a great weekend!