Flurries this evening, dry start to the week

Clouds will continue to hang with us through the evening. Flurries are flying across portions of Eastern Iowa this afternoon and that will continue as well, no additional accumulation is expected.

Temperatures tonight drop a few degrees below zero with wind chills between 10-20 degrees below zero through Monday morning.

Clouds will decrease throughout Monday and be partly cloudy by the afternoon, highs will still be in the single digits. Winds will decrease a bit, so wind chills won't be as drastically different than the actual temperatures.

Partly cloudy and dry on Tuesday with highs in the teens.

Our next system will start to push in Wednesday with multiple rounds of rain/snow through Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.