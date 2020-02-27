CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Some flurries could fly tonight as clouds roll through. Clouds break up on Friday with highs staying below normal. Spring fever will be in full forecast this weekend. Southerly wind and sunshine combine to bring warm weather in with highs in the 50s on Saturday and 50s and 60s on Sunday. Although early workweek brings some cooler weather we are talking above the 40s which keeps the above normal trend continuing. Have a great night!
Fluries overnight, before a mild weekend
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Thu 4:47 PM, Feb 27, 2020