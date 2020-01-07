Flu season is spiking earlier than normal statewide

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people with the flu is spiking.

Vials of flu vaccine lay in a row at Linn County Public Health on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

The newest data shows 27 children have died in the United States from the disease since September. That is the highest number reported by the department since it started keeping a record 17 years ago.

Drew Barth, of North Liberty, spent much of his holiday season sick, but decided never to head to the doctor’s office.

“I had an upset stomach, tired muscles, tired body, tired everything, and a constant cough and sniffle,” Barth said.

Like many people, he works closely with others, which potentially exposes him to their illnesses.

“I’m worried about people getting sick,” He said. “I work in a much closed in the area so if one person gets sick everyone gets sick.”

Officials at Linn County Public Health said if you are feeling flu-like symptoms, you should be staying home from work or school. They also said to make sure you’ve had your flu shot.

“Nationwide, we’ve had a lot of flu hospitalizations and deaths,” Heather Meader, clinical supervisor for the department, said. “We’re seeing a lot of strain B going on right now and usually you don’t see that until later in the year.”

Meader said it’s still early in the season to be seeing the flu peak.

“Usually you start seeing that in January or February,” Meader said.

After being sick for a month, Barth said he plans to start taking better care of his health.

“I don’t have a really good answer to why I didn’t go to the doctor," Barth said. “I haven’t been in a while and I’ll probably going in for a flu shot.”