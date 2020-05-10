Flower deliveries are no contact this year for Mother's Day

Workers say they are busier than ever at a flower shop in Cedar Rapids.

The week of Mother's Day is always the busiest week of business at Pierson's Flower Shop and Greenhouse. So far, on Sunday, staff has gone out on 1,300 deliveries.

There are some changes this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All deliveries are no contact.

Al Pierson, of Pierson's Flower Shop, said, "We are seeing people sending gifts more, we're seeing come out and get plants for [their] garden because they are home and want to grow something. There is something very soothing about interacting with nature and plants."

Pierson added that online sales have increased during this time. He also said more people are starting to prefer that than coming into the store to shop for various plants.

