Potential cold presents a challenge for florists, buyers on Valentine's Day

The personal finance website, Wallet Hub, predicts people will spend more than $2 billion just in flowers for Valentine’s Day, but that spending could be affected by weather conditions, locally.

Multi-colored roses are one of the many options available to Valentine's Day shoppers. Forecasters say temperatures will be below zero on Friday morning, causing area florists to take extra steps to protect their products (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Florists said people need to pay attention to make sure those flowers make it where they need to go with temperatures expected to dip below 0.

Like many floral shops, Pierson’s Flower Shop in Cedar Rapids is busy making bouquets and floral displays.

“I’m just trying to get ahead for the game,” Luke Lampe, a Cedar Rapids resident, said.

Lampe made his order for flowers on Tuesday. He said it’s important these flowers get to his girlfriend’s place of work because it will be their first together.

“It will show that you care,” he said.

However, subzero temps and flowers don’t mix.

“Flowers will start to turn brown and wilt as well as the foliage,” Rollie Pierson, owner of Pierson's, said. “It wouldn’t take but a few minutes; even running from where ever you bought it to your car.”

Pierson said people shouldn’t leave the flowers in the car without leaving the car running and make sure they are covered. He said he and his drivers are no stranger to cold days. That’s why Lampe and many others are leaving the transportation to the professionals.

“It’ll a surprise because we work at the same time,” Lampe said. “She won’t expect it and I’m hoping it will be a nice surprise for her.”