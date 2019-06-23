Florida man sports short shorts to teach daughter a lesson

As soon as Jason Hilley walked into the room, the laughter started.

Some people believe the best way to teach is by example. For one father in Florida, the example was about what not to do. (Source: WESH/Jason Hilley/CNN)

Dear old dad had donned a pair of short shorts to make a point.

"I feel humor brings more meaning to discipline than yelling and screaming and all that," Hilley explained.

His 14-year-old daughter, Kendall, had shorts that he felt showed too much daughter so he put on his own.

"I will pick you up in school every day with these on you don't put them on," Hilley told Kendall as he convinced her to wear a pair of short shorts with him.

The thinking is that neither would like the other's short shorts.

"She has a pair of short shorts and I need to get my point across. I will wear a pair of short shorts, a kind of little tit for tat on the clothing idea," Hilley said.

It worked.

“I understand it. I mean. I think the short shorts was a surprise,” Kendall said. “I didn’t really think that he would do that. I think that he got his point across and I understand it very well now.”

The way the video spread surprised dad big time. He said he’s heard from people from all over the globe.

"From someone in Germany who wanted to put it out, Kenya, Australia," Hilley recalled.

"Oh, my gosh. This video has 30 million views. You're famous now," Kendall added.

When the video started rocketing around the world, there were a few people who commented that perhaps Hilley was shaming his daughter, something he never intended, something she never felt.

"She'll be the first to tell you I do not shame my kids. We just have a lot of fun together and laugh we laugh at each other," dad said.

“I find it so ridiculous because we’re just having fun with it and people just come in and just start hating on it for no reason when there was nothing to hate on,” Kendall concluded.

Copyright 2019 WESH via CNN. All rights reserved.