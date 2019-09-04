Florida deputies find puppy in flooded, abandoned vehicle; named Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has caused plenty of fear and anxiety, but here's another 'Dorian' that melt your heart.

Deputies in Orange County, Fla., found a puppy in a vehicle that had been abandoned and was partially flooded as Hurrican Dorian moved up the coastline.

Deputies said it appeared the car wrecked into a ditch, and it was unclear when the puppy had left behind.

They named the puppy 'Dorian.' Even though she was wet and scared, the deputies said Dorian is in good health.

Dorian was turned over to the county's animal services to find her new forever home.