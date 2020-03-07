Flight to End Polio scheduled for later this month

Two pilots from eastern Iowa are getting ready to fly for their upcoming around-the-world flight later this month.

On March 24, Peter Teahen and John Ockenfels will take part in Flight to End Polio. They'll travel in a single-engine aircraft.

Saturday morning, people could ask questions to the pilots about the trip.

It's scheduled to take 51 days and stop in 17 countries, including India, Jordan, and Pakistan. The pilots will then spread awareness about the severity of polio.

Polio eradication has been a primary focus of Rotary International for more than 35 years. This weekend's event also included a pancake breakfast. The money raised goes toward the program.