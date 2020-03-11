Flight to End Polio rescheduled due to coronavirus threat

Two eastern Iowa pilots who were scheduled to fly around the world later this month are changing their plans over concerns of the coronavirus.

Peter Teahen and John Ockenfels were supposed to take part in the Flight to End Polio on March 24, but it is now rescheduled to July 2020.

Their trip is scheduled to take 51 days and stop in 17 countries, including India, Jordan and Pakistan. The pilots will then spread awareness about the severity of polio.

Polio eradication has been a primary focus of Rotary International for more than 35 years.