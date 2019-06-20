Flexsteel's restructuring plan could jeopardize its agreement with the city of Dubuque

One of Dubuque's largest employers is planning to sell properties and cut employee-related costs, but it hasn't specified what exactly it will cut. It's also unknown how that could impact the company's agreements with the city of Dubuque.

Employees tell TV9 there have been layoffs at Flexsteel's Dubuque facilities despite recently getting millions of dollars in tax breaks from the city.

When Flexsteel announced in 2016 it planned to leave Dubuque, the city, county, and other groups came together to offer the company more than $10 million in incentives to stay. Its latest restructuring plan could put that money in jeopardy.

Flexsteel plans to sell $45 to $55 million worth of properties in the next two years. It also plans to save $32 million through efficiencies and cutting employee-related costs.

However, its agreement with the city of Dubuque states Flexsteel needs to maintain at least 200 employees at its manufacturing facility. A separate agreement requires it to have at least 111 employees at its Port of Dubuque location. If the company doesn't meet those standards, the city says it can take back some of those incentives.

"We build into our development agreements certain milestones that they have to hit in order to be eligible for those tax increments," Economic Development Director Jill Connors said. "If they don't hit their targets, then we give them less of what was promised."

The city usually checks once a year to see if a company is meeting its employment requirements.

At last count, Flexsteel had 380 employees in Dubuque. The company has not responded to our messages asking how many it plans to cut now. The city says Flexsteel hasn't told it about job cuts either.