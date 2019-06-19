Flexsteel to sell properties, cut employee-related costs; impact on Dubuque unknown

A restructuring will mean job cuts at one of Dubuque's largest employers, despite the company recently receiving millions of dollars in tax incentives to build a new facility.

This week, Flexsteel announced plans to restructure the company following a $15 million loss last quarter from a drop in sales.

Flexsteel's plan included "right-sizing", saving $32 million through efficiencies and cutting employee-related costs, but it did not specify how.

The plan also included selling $45 million to $55 million worth of properties, but again did not specify which locations.

In September of 2016, the furniture manufacturer announced it planned to close its Jackson Street facility in Dubuque. The city of Dubuque, Dubuque County, and non-profit Dubuque Initiatives crafted an agreement to keep the company in Dubuque. Flexsteel received more than $10 million in tax incentives to build a new facility. In return, Flexsteel agreed to retain at least 200 jobs.

It's unclear if the company is keeping up its end of that deal with this latest announcement. Calls to the company were not returned, but employees have confirmed the company laid off employees in Dubuque.

City of Dubuque Public Information Officer Randy Gehl said the city was not notified of layoffs. Rick Dickinson, CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corporation, also said he wasn't notified about layoffs from Flexsteel.

According to GDDC, 380 people work at Flexsteel's manufacturing facility and corporate offices.