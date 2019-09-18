Flash flooding possible with storms overnight

Thunderstorms that are expected to develop overnight could produce areas of flash flooding, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines and La Crosse, Wisconsin, has issued a Flash Flood Watch, until early Thursday, for parts of Iowa stretching from southwest-to-northeast. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Black Hawk, Butler, Bremer, Clayton, Chickasaw, Crawford (WI), Fayette, Franklin, Grant (WI), Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Marshall, and Winneshiek Counties.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight along a cold front that will slow down as it moves through the state, providing a setup for possibly heavy rainfall, according to TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters.

"With the boundary slowing to a crawl, and the movement of the storms going right along that boundary, we have the possibility of training thunderstorms overnight," Winters said. "Combine that with the muggy air we have in place, that's a recipe for heavy rainfall in spots that could cause flash flood problems."

A broad area of rainfall greater than half an inch is likely across the northwest half of the TV9 viewing area, or northwest of a line from Grinell to Dubuque. Pockets in that area that see repeated thunderstorms could exceed one to three inches of rainfall, which would lead to flash flooding.

If you are in an area that experiences flash flooding, seek higher ground if necessary. Never drive through a flooded roadway.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend, according to Winters.