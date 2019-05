Several inches of rain has triggered flash flood warnings in parts of eastern Iowa as creeks rush out of their banks.

From Victor to Swisher and New Hampton, several KCRG-TV9 Viewers reported flash flooding Saturday night.

A couple inches of rain fell quickly in some places as storms rolled through Saturday night. More rain will only make matters worse through Sunday morning.

See some of the images from KCRG-TV9 viewers below.