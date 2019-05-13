Flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Gov. Kim Reynolds made an order to fly flags at half-staff on state grounds for a week beginning on Tuesday, matching a similar order by President Donald Trump to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week.

Reynolds ordered the observance from sunrise on Tuesday, May 14 until sunrise on Monday, May 20. Peace Officers Memorial Day is on Wednesday, May 15, and Police Week runs from May 12 to 18.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings, grounds, and facilities in Iowa.

Individuals or organizations have no legal requirement to fly their flags at half-staff under the order but are encouraged to do so in observance.