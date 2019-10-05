Flags at half-staff honoring fallen Fort Dodge chaplain

If you saw flags at half-staff Saturday, it was to honor a fallen chaplain killed Wednesday.

Reverand Allen Henderson was killed in Fort Dodge outside his church, Saint Paul's Lutheran by a man outside the church.

On Friday, October 4th, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued an order to lower flags to half-staff on Saturday.

Henderson also did chaplain work for the Fort Dodge police and fire deparment and the Webster County sheriff's office.

Prosecutors have charged suspect Joshua Pendleton with first degree murder and robbery.

On Friday, his bond was set at 6 million dollars.

