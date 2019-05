Flags in Iowa will fly at half staff for the funeral of a sailor killed in World War Two.

Seaman First Class Wesley Jordan, of Deep River, Iowa, died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it sunk in the attack by Japanese war planes.

Jordan's remains were recently identified and returned to his family. He was buried Friday with full military honors in Barnes City Cemetery in Poweshiek County.