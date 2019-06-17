Five people to be sentenced Monday on charges related to deadly Coggon shooting

A judge on Monday is set to sentence five people related to the deadly 2017 shooting of a man in Coggon.

Dylan Plotz, 20, died in February 2017. Investigators say he was trying to steal marijuana from some of the men convicted in the case.

A criminal complaint said Plotz showed a weapon, and minutes later, someone inside a vehicle fired a shotgun, hitting Plotz.

Five people have been charged in relation to the case but not for Plotz's death.

Chase Zerba, Tyler Clemens and Cameron Klouda faced conspiracy to distribute marijuana and gun charges. Dillon Beener and Kordell Jones face charges of attempted robbery as well as gun charges. Beener does not have a picture available.

The U-S Attorney's Office and the Linn County Sheriff's Office will release more details later on Monday.