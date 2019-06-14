Five people to be sentenced Monday for crimes related to deadly shooting of Dylan Plotz

On Monday, five people will be sentenced in federal district court related to a 2017 shooting that killed then 20-year-old Dylan Plotz, of Coggan.

Chase Daniel Zerba, 20, from Coggon, Tyler Michael Clemens, 23, from Alburnett, and Cameron Lee Klouda, 21, and Dillon Beener, 21 and Kordell Jones,19 will appear in court.

They all face weapons and drugs charges related to Plotz's death, but none of them are charged with murder.

A criminal complaint unsealed in July 2018 said Plotz, along with Beener and Jones, left Cedar Rapids to drive to Coggon before the shooting. Their intent was to meet Zerba and rob him of marijuana. The three allegedly had a .40 caliber Hi-Point pistol with them to use during the robbery.

When they got to Zerba's house, Zerba, Clemens, and Klouda were all in a minivan parked in the driveway.

Beener then spoke with the three inside the van while walking towards it, before returning to his car. Then, Beener, along with Jones and the victim, Plotz, walked towards the minivan to meet with the three people inside the vehicle.

Plotz then spoke briefly to the people inside the van before raising the caliber and demanding Zerba give them the marijuana. Zerba then allegedly yelled "get it up" and one of the occupants inside the minivan shot one round from a shotgun out the passenger side window into the victim's head.

During the search of the scene, the complaint says police found $70 in the victim's pocket. They also found a .40 Hi-Point pistol near his body. The gun was loaded, with a round in the chamber and the safety off.

Inside the minivan, police found marijuana in a backpack and in a left rear seat stow and go compartment. The marijuana found totaled to 386.91 grams. Police also found multiple jars of marijuana wax in the same backpack.

Zerba, Clemens, and Klouda face a mandatory 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, as well as $500,000 in fines. Beener and Jones face a minimum sentence of 7 years in prison and a possible maximum of life in prison, a $500,000 fine.

A mugshot for Beener is not available.