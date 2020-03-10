Five new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, state says

Another five people have received presumptive positive test results for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to state officials.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

All five new cases are in Johnson County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which brings the total in that county to 12. They had been on the same Egyptian cruise as the previous seven positive results from that county. All of the new cases are adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

The new figures were released on Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020.

The new cases in Johnson County are in isolation at home and are recovering.

14 additional people tested negative in the state since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health. 27 tests are pending new results. 112 people are being monitored by state officials but are not showing symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath. People of advanced ages are more at risk to contract and develop complications from the virus, along with those that have underlying health conditions, according to state officials.

Steps that can be taken to help prevent contracting coronavirus are similar to those that help prevent any other infectious disease spread: cover your cough or sneeze using a tissue or directed into your elbow, frequent hand washing using soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and stay home when you feel sick. People should also avoid touching their face, and cleaning of frequently-touched surfaces with disinfectants are recommended.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not recommend the use of face masks, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowans who have questions about coronavirus may call 2-1-1 to access a hotline available 24 hours a day.

Another update from the Department of Public Health will be provided on Wednesday.