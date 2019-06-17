Five men who pleaded guilty in relation to 2017 death in Coggon sentenced to prison

Five men who had previously pleaded guilty in an incident surrounding an attempted robbery that left another man dead have been sentenced to federal prison.

MGN Online

Chase Zerba, 21, of Coggon, Cameron Klouda, 22, of Coggon, and Tyler Clemens, 24, of Alburnett, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Dillon Beener, 22, and Kordell Jones, 20, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Zerba was sentenced to seven years and seven months of prison and ordered to pay $5,611.56 in restitution.

Klouda was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was also fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $5,611.56 in restitution.

Clemens was sentenced to six years and four months of prison and ordered to pay $5,611.56 in restitution.

Beener was sentenced to six years and eight months of prison, and Jones was sentenced to six years and 10 months of prison.

All five men will be required to serve five years of supervised released after their prison terms. There is no possibility of parole in the federal prison system.

According to allegations in an unsealed complaint from July 11, 2018, before the shooting, the victim, 20-year-old Dylan Plotz, along with Beener and Jones, left Cedar Rapids to drive to Coggon.

The complaint says their intent was to meet Zerba and rob him of marijuana. The three allegedly had a .40 caliber Hi-Point pistol with them to use during the robbery.

When they got to Zerba's house, Zerba, Clemens, and Klouda were all in a minivan parked in the driveway.

Beener then spoke with the three inside the van while walking towards it, before returning to his car. Then, Beener, along with Jones and the victim, Plotz, walked towards the minivan to meet with the three people inside the vehicle.

Plotz then spoke briefly to the people inside the van before raising the caliber and demanding Zerba give them the marijuana. Zerba then allegedly yelled "get it up" and one of the occupants inside the minivan shot one round from a shotgun out the passenger side window into the victim's head.

During the search of the scene, the complaint says police found $70 in the victim's pocket. They also found a .40 Hi-Point pistol near his body. The gun was loaded, with a round in the chamber and the safety off.

Inside the minivan, police found marijuana in a backpack and in a left rear seat stow and go compartment. The marijuana found totaled to 386.91 grams. Police also found multiple jars of marijuana wax in the same backpack.

The five men are being held in United States Marshal's custody until being taken to federal prison.