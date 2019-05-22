Five men accused of sex trafficking in the Johnson County area and elsewhere

A federal grand jury indicted five men who are alleged to have participated in sex trafficking in eastern Iowa and elsewhere, U.S. attorneys said on Wednesday.

Arrion Marcus West, 25, Albert Kelly Price, 39, Kendall Andrew Streb, 52, Tommy Tate Collins, 40, and Isaiah Devon Patterson, 21, were charged with various offenses related to human trafficking and other crimes. All are in custody and have made an initial appearance in federal court in Des Moines.

West was alleged to have participated in sex trafficking of a minor victim by force, fraud, and coercion from January to March 2018, and sex trafficking another minor victim in October and November 2018. Prosecutors said he also gave the earlier victim marijuana, and enticed, recruited, and transported the minor victims to engage in sex acts for money. He also is accused of taking the proceeds from those transactions.

Price was charged with trafficking three minor victims by force, fraud, and coercion and distributing marijuana to two of those victims. Prosecutors said that he transported the victims to hotels and other locations for paid sex acts.

Streb was charged with multiple offenses during the period between February 2018 and February 2019. He was charged with sex trafficking two separate minors, distributing methamphetamine to minors, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and firearms charges connected to the drug offenses.

Collins was charged with sex trafficking a minor and distributing marijuana and cocaine to the same minor. Prosecutors also said he paid the minor to engage in sex acts while knowing she was a minor.

Patterson was charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor. Prosecutors said that he advertised the minor as available for sex acts for money.

Charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion carry a minimum 15-year prison term, up to life. Sex trafficking of a minor without force, and coercion or enticement of a minor to participate in sex acts, carries a minimum 10-year prison term, up to life.

The crimes for which the men were charged were alleged to have occurred in the Johnson County area and other areas within the Southern District of Iowa's jurisdiction.

A trial date has not been set.