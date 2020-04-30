Five Iowa companies found to be in violation of the Iowa One Call law this week

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says he filed lawsuits against five companies this week over alleged violations of the "Iowa One Call" law in Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Delaware and Des Moines Counties.

The Iowa One Call Law requires anyone planning to dig, excavate or trench, privately or commercially, must contact the Iowa One Call center for locating underground utilities before they begin.

Defendants in the lawsuits were alleged to have damaged underground natural gas or water lines in four of the five cases, but two of the companies have already resolved their cases.

Arends & Sons Construction admitted to the violations in Cedar Falls and agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations. Yohn Co. admitted to the violations in Clear Lake and agreed to pay a $7,500 civil penalty and the injunctive relief.

The other three lawsuits are still active against Muscatine Utility for excavations in Mason City; Klima Drainage, for work in rural Delaware and Linn counties; and Lumos Electric, for excavations in Burlington.

Anyone in violation of the Iowa One Call law is subject to a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per day for violations related to natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines and up to $1,000 per day for violations involving other underground facilities. Violators may also be liable for repair costs of damaged facilities.

For more information visit IowaOneCall.com/.