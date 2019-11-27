Five killed, four hurt, including firefighter, in apartment fire in Minneapolis

Five people are dead following a fire at a high-rise apartment in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

KSTP-TV

According to KSTP-TV, the fire occurred on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue South.

Structure Fire - 600 block of Cedar Ave S. Lines laid. Searches in progress. High rise building. Response upgraded to a 2nd alarm. Fire reported on the 12th floor. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) November 27, 2019

Officials said three people and a firefighter were hurt.

"Very tragic night at the beginning of a holiday weekend," Minneapolis Fire Chief John Frutel told KSTP.

Crews found smoke on the 14th floor which is where the fire was located.

Residents evacuated using stairwells.

There was no word on a cause.