Five dogs rescued from house fire in Muscatine that displaces family

An early morning fire caused damage to a single-family home in Muscatine, causing no injuries to the residents or the five dogs that were rescued from the burning structure.

At around 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Muscatine emergency responders received a 911 call about a kitchen fire at 1718 Miles Avenue. Fire crews immediately worked to put out the fire in the kitchen and were able to get it under control within 15 minutes.

The residents of the house were safely outside by the time emergency crews arrived, but individuals were entering the home to try and rescue the dogs that were still inside.

All five dogs were saved, though one had to be revived using modified CPR by a firefighter. Four others received oxygen on-site using pet-sized masks. Two were taken to a local veterinarian, but all five are back with their owners.

Michael Hartman, Muscatine Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief, reminded people to leave the rescues to trained professionals in spite of the good intentions.

"While the efforts of the individuals to rescue the animals is appreciated, we urge individuals not to enter a burning structure to rescue pets," Hartman said, in a statement. "Dogs and cats have a way of finding their way out of a burning structure on their own, and they are low to the ground which helps them to avoid the smoke. Entering a burning structure puts the individual at risk of becoming a victim themselves."

Fire department officials have not determined a cause, but do not believe it was intentionally set. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen, with smoke damage through the house. Total damage was estimated at around $30,000.

The family will be temporarily displaced and is being helped by the Red Cross.