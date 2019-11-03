Five candidates to vie for three city council seats in Cedar Rapids

Election Day is this Tuesday, and three seats on the Cedar Rapids city council are up for grabs this year.

One seat is available to represent District 2, which is currently held by Scott Overland, who is seeking re-election.

“I have a proven record of getting things done, and in a second term with my objectives, I will get those done as well,” Overland said.

Overland pointed to the establishment of the Cedar Rapids Neighborhood Finance Corporation, an organization that encourages people to buy or fix-up homes in certain parts of the city, as one of the accomplishments of his first term.

He aims to keep that focus in a second term on neighborhoods by addressing the city’s urban flooding issues and bringing more affordable housing to Cedar Rapids.

“So that our local employers have opportunities to hire local workers, which is good for everybody in Cedar Rapids,” he said.

Overland faces a challenge from Sofia Mehaffey, who works as the community health and nutrition director at Horizons.

"I think one of our greatest, untapped resources is people who have the potential to be able to be a contributing part of our community and make a difference and go out there and change the world, but due to obstacles they're facing in their life, they may struggle to do so,” Mehaffey said.

Mehaffey said she wants to address senior issues, food insecurity and public health as her top three platform goals.

"This is something that's sort of in my wheelhouse because it's what I do in my day-to-day work, is work with people who are sometimes in times of hardship, people who struggle with food insecurity and people who are often low-income,” she said.

The winner of the District 2 seat will need to receive at least 50% of the votes Tuesday to avoid a runoff.

Two at-large seats are also available in the election.

While one incumbent, Susie Weinacht, is not seeking re-election, the other, Ann Poe, is.

"I have the experience, I have the knowledge, and I feel that that will really pay off for moving our community forward and keep Cedar Rapids growing,” Poe said.

Poe said she'll focus on flood control, economic development, and street repairs if re-elected

"In addition to that, affordable housing for seniors and for the underserved population in our community, and then, of course, curbing youth violence and making sure that we fill opportunity gaps across the community,” she said.

Poe will face two challengers on the ballot for those two open at-large spots: Patrick Loeffler, a small business owner and labor union leader, and Jorel Robinson, a lifelong Cedar Rapids resident who also ran for mayor in 2017.

Loeffler wasn’t available for an interview, while KCRG-TV9 could not get in touch with Robinson.

The candidates who claim the at-large seats will each have to receive at least 25% of the votes to avoid a runoff.

Scott Olson is also up for re-election for his District 4 council seat, but he is running unopposed.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.