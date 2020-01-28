Five charged after refusing to leave Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in Des Moines

Five people, including an Iowa City man, are facing criminal trespassing charges after they refused to leave Joe Biden's campaign office in Des Moines.

According to station KCCI, the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund says its members were cited at Biden's statewide headquarters.

They wanted to meet with Biden to talk about his 'Medicare for All' plan.

Police told KCCI they asked 20 people to leave. All but five followed instructions.

Des Moines police said the following people were arrested: John Reardon, 22, of Clive, Michael McKinley, 68, of Des Moines, William Floyd, 22, of Des Moines, Denise Cheeseman, 21, of Iowa City, Kiran Loewenstein, 19, of Grinnell.

They were given a summons to appear in court at a later date before being released from the scene.