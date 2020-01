Another Five Guys restaurant is expected to open in eastern Iowa, bringing dozens of jobs to Coralville.

The company tells the Iowa City Press Citizen it plans to open in the Spring, just south of Coral Ridge Mall. The restaurant will have between 50 and 60 workers.

The Coralville location will be the third in eastern Iowa. Others are in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. Central Iowa also has two locations in West Des Moines and Ames.