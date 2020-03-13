Dubuque & Cedar Rapids to reschedule Harlem Globetrotters

The Five Flags Center in Dubuque and U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids announced Friday that they plan to reschedule the Harlem Globetrotters event.

The Dubuque event was originally scheduled for March 20th and is currently postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time. Fans who have already purchased tickets can hold onto them, as they will be honored at a later date.

Officials from the Five Flags Center stated, "Five Flags Center encourages those concerned about the Coronavirus to continue to monitor statements from public health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, Dubuque County Public Health Department, and state departments of public health."

For more information you can visit their website, http://www.fiveflagscenter.com/.

Officials at the U.S. Cellular Center stated, We are working with the tour to determine a new date for this event and will communicate information as it becomes available. Ticket holders are in the process of being notified and should hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for the new date."