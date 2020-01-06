Five Flags Center plan to go to Dubuque voters in September

Renovations to the Five Flags Center will be up to a public vote this fall.

The Dubuque City Council debates timing on a special election regarding plans for the Five Flags Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

On Monday, January 6, 2020, the Dubuque City Council voted 6-1 in favor of a September special ballot to be brought before the public.

City Council members heard from citizens on whether or not the vote should be in early March or September. The discussion tonight centered around how much time is needed to educate the public on the issue and the cost.

"If we rush this, it does not allow for the type of robust discussion that our entire community needs to have about something that has a price tag this large and has meaning, that is this important to the entire community," Councilmember Brad Cavanagh said.

The renovation plan proposed includes a roughly $74 million cost.

Councilmember Brett Shaw was the only one not in favor of a September vote.