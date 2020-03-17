Five Flags Center donating food following postponement of performances

The Five Flags Center is donating about 12 boxes of food to Project Rooted.

The Five Flags Center in Dubuque has canceled all shows for the time being. Photo: Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The brand new nonprofit is providing healthy sack lunches to food-insecure kids while schools are shut due to coronavirus concerns. The program will start serving lunches at Convivium Urban Farmstead on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Families can drive up and have sack lunches for kids ages 0 to 18 brought to their car.

Five Flags Center Marketing Manager Jesse Gavin said the idea was a no-brainer.

"We kind of know what we are supposed to do, we kind of have an idea of what's going to happen, we just don't know how long its going to last," Gavin said. "So, with schools being out for a couple of weeks at a time it just seems like with what we have, what we can give, it would be a good place to give it to."

Project Rooted plans to serve lunches the entire time school is canceled.