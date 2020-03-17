Five Flags Center donates extra food to Dubuque families impacted by school closures

Dubuque's Five Flag Center said it donated nearly a dozen boxes of extra food to help families impacted by school closures due to the coronavirus.

Donations went to Convivium Urban Farmstead, the home of Project Rooted, and the Dubuque chapter of the River Bend Food Bank.

“In my 35 years in this business, I’ve never seen a situation like what is currently happening,” says Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook. “This crisis is now impacting virtually every aspect of people’s lives. With local schools being closed for several weeks, we know that food-insecure children have lost one of the main sources of nutrition they could count on.”

The nation's response to the coronavirus has prompted the Five Flags Center to postpone or cancel several events.

“Given that we won’t have any guests in our building in the next few weeks, it only made sense to try to help our where we could,” adds Cook. “The food that we had ordered in anticipation of some of our upcoming shows would simply have gone bad and been thrown out if we didn’t have organizations like Project Rooted and River Bend to distribute it to the community.

The food included unsold concessions items and catered meals as well as bagels, sandwich buns, cereal, deli meat, fruits and vegetables, potato chips, and eggs.