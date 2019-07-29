Five Cedar Rapids-area McDonald's to be under new ownership in August

Five McDonald's locations in the Cedar Rapids area are set to be under new ownership starting Aug. 14.

The locations include Williams Boulevard, Blairs Ferry Road, 1st Avenue and Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, and 6th Avenue in Marion.

Kevin O'Brien will acquire the locations, according to information from McDonald's.

"The O’Brien Family McDonald’s Organization has owned and operated McDonald’s restaurants since 1958 and currently owns 18 restaurants in Iowa," the release said.

Current employees will be on-boarded and the organization expects to add 100 more. There will be a hiring event from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a different location every day. You can apply online at www.obrienmcdonalds.com.