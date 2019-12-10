Marengo's first youth center to open in January 2020

Students in Marengo will soon have a safe space to learn while outside of school, thanks to a group of community members who came together to start the town’s first youth center.

People in Marengo will open the town's first youth center in January of 2020. Photo: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

“There are some really great kids that just, I think, they want to feel included and belonging and accepted and that’s what this is all about,” Patricia Gilbaugh, with the Grace C. Advocate Center, said.

The youth center will be partially funded by the Advocate Center. It will be staffed by one paid employee and other volunteers. The facility sits off Main Street in Marengo.

A group of concerned citizens and members of First United Methodist Church in town first identified there wasn’t enough support for area youth.

“This is something that has been a need in this community for a long time and so we really wanted a way to support out youth here and come together and help out in our community,” Lisa Crow, Pastor at First United Methodist Church, said.

Three days a week, middle and high school students from Marengo can use the new space to learn. Organizers said they’ll provide a mentorship program and an atmosphere that’s learning focused, specifically providing activities related to STEM: science, technology, engineering, and math.

Organizers said they plan to do that by starting a youth robotics team in the center run by a current college engineering student.

“It really gets you connected with a lot of people and you make a lot of friends, and I’d really like to show them that anyone can be in engineering, it’s just not somebody who specifically wants to do it,” Dylan Weaver, an engineering student at Kirkwood Community College, said.

Marengo’s First United Methodist Church will start providing volunteers and hot food for the center, but they are hoping other community organizations step-up to help.

"Through volunteers and providing the meals for now, we are hoping other churches with come on board and take a turn at those things as well, but it's not just us, it's a whole community," Crow said.

Gilbaugh said she hopes to attract youth who aren’t currently involved in sports or other extracurricular activities.

We want it to be like a project where kids feel like they are included, belong, but they are learning, adapting and able to acquire some skills that they can use in a professional career,” Gilbaugh said.

The Marengo Youth Center will host a grand opening event on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. It will officially open on January 6, 2020.