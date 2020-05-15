First tropical storm of the Atlantic season could form this weekend

Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic basin doesn’t officially start until June 1, there is a low pressure system southeast of Florida that could be named sometime this weekend. Right now, there doesn’t appear to be a direct threat to the United States.

Having a named storm in May is not unheard of and has happened every year since 2015. Last year, Andrea formed on May 20 and the year before, Alberto developed on May 25. 2017’s Arlene formed unusually early on April 19. Alex in 2016 was even earlier: January 12.

This system will be named Arthur if it continues to organize and strengthen into a tropical storm.