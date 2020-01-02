First responders warning people to stay off the ice

Recently, two people in Linn and Benton counties died after falling through the ice. Now first responders have a simple message for people: Stay off the ice.

Cedar Rapids firefighters are well equipped for ice and water rescues, but they say it's still a very risky operation.

“We have the river that runs through the middle of our city, but we also have lakes, ponds, and other types of water,” said Captain Justin Jensen, who’s been a firefighter in Cedar Rapids for 26 years. “It's a very dynamic situation when you start getting into an ice rescue, it's hard, it's tough.”

On Sunday, December 22, a 21-year-old man fell through the ice at Mohawk Park and did not make it out. Then in the next few days, another 47-year-old drowning victim was pulled from the water in Benton County.

First responders say you're not just putting your own life in danger by being on the ice.

“You’re putting everybody else that may have to come out and try and rescue you at risk,” said Major Chad Colston, of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

They are asking people to be patient for the weather to get cooler to allow stronger ice to form.

“Be safe, wait until the temperatures drop consistently for a good period of time so the ice is thick enough to where people can go out and enjoy those ice activities,” Colston said.

Jensen said if there’s any doubt about the safety of the ice, to not go out on it.

The Department of Natural Resources says no ice can be considered 100 percent safe. A minimum of four inches of clear ice is recommended for activities like ice fishing. Ice conditions can quickly change though.

Firefighters say if you see someone go through the ice, it's a natural response to want to run out and help them. But that can mean you become a victim too. Instead, try throwing something out for them to pull themselves up, and immediately call 911.

