First responders take man to hospital after semi, car crash

First responders had to take a man to the hospital for what authorities believe are non-life threatening injuries after a semi and car crashed.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Amana Road and Wright Brothers Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

The Sheriff's Office determined a 21 year old from Amana didn't stop when coming to the intersection on Wright Brothers and crashed with a semi going south on Amana.

Both drivers had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash. The semi driver from North English declined medical attention.

The Sheriff's Office cited the driver of the car with failure to maintain control.

Snow was falling in the area at the time of the crash, but the Sheriff's Office does not indicate whether the weather played a part.