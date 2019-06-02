First responders, boaters talk staying safe on the water

If the weather’s nice, you can probably find Lynne Majetic kayaking along the Maquoketa River in Manchester, as she was Sunday.

“We get out here and play in the evenings and on the weekends — any chance we get,” she said.

Majetic and her kayak group have years of experience kayaking and have completed special swift-water rescue training, so they’re ready if something goes wrong.

“We all know how to go chase each other down if somebody swims,” she said.

But even with that training, she knows the water isn’t always safe for her.

“I always say, use your risk assessment skills and decide what your abilities are,” Majetic said.

In Cedar Rapids, the fire department says water rescues are all too common.

Over the last five years, the number of rescues they’ve completed is in the double digits for each year except 2017. So far this year, they’ve already made four rescues.

The fire department said a lot of those rescues are caused by people just not knowing what they’re getting themselves into, which might mean the water is moving faster than they thought it was, or that they’re boating near some troublesome spots that they’re not aware of.

CRFD Captain Rick Halleran said people who are bringing their boat out for the first time all year this summer should make sure the boat is ready.

“Make sure that they have some preventative maintenance done to their boat, so when they get on the water, it's a reliable machine and won't have any mechanical problems or breakdowns where they'd have an emergency situation arise,” he said.

Firefighters said elevated water levels in rivers and streams right now can make things even more dangerous for boats with and without motors.

“What they don’t see sometimes is the hazards underneath the water that you can’t see, so like debris or things that could cause some mechanical problems,” Halleran said.

When in doubt, the fire department said you can contact the local emergency management agency or other groups that monitor water levels to find out if it’s safe.

“Standing on the bank and looking at the water is a lot different than being in the water, so what you might think is just an easy-moving stream maybe is not that case,” Halleran said.

For kayakers, Majetic recommended anyone who is not as experienced on the water to get proper instruction first.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” she said. “There’s a lot to learn about kayaking and reading water so you don’t get in trouble.”

Even if you don’t have that training, both Majetic and Halleran said to always wear your life jacket, which should be a specific Coast Guard-approved jacket.

“If you fall out of your boat, you’re not going to be able to get to your life jacket as easily, so please wear it,” Majetic said. “It’s the best thing you can do to give yourself a chance in water.”