First responder remembers Iowa paramedic killed while riding bike

A fellow first responder is remembering a firefighter and paramedic killed while riding his bicycle in Iowa.

The incident happened last Monday morning on Highway 61 near 41st Street South in Muscatine when police say a vehicle hit Devin Estabrook, 49, of Grandview. The vehicle did not stop.

Estabrook later died at a hospital in Illinois.

Estabrook served as a paramedic at the Grandview Fire Department.

Retired law enforcement officer and paramedic Bonnie Buelt says she is still shocked Estabrook is gone. She says she has seen her fair share of trauma as a first responder.

Buelt told station KWQC Estabrook was always safe when he rode his bike.

"I used to pass him on Saturday mornings, a lot of time," she said. "It was a little dark but he would always have lights on his bike and everything and he was never out in the traffic, he was always on the side of the road."

Police are still looking for the driver who hit Estabrook.