Cedar Rapids council holds first public hearing on potential 3% property tax increase

In accordance with new state law, Cedar Rapids held its first public hearing in regard to a proposed increase in the city’s property taxes.

First public hearing held on property tax increase

The law requires a local government to hold a public hearing if it’s considering a property tax increase. An increase of 2% or more requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

City leaders said an increase of about 3% is needed for the city to pay IPERS benefits to people who are retiring, as well as, facility operating costs and technology upgrades.

During the hearing, no one went to the microphone to comment on the proposed increase.

“The city has been forthcoming with the information,” said Assistant Finance Director Heidi Stiffler. “We haven’t really received any questions about it so I guess time will tell.”

Stiffler said Cedar Rapids is not alone when it comes to the challenges for funding retirement and health care benefits.

