First pediatric patient with COVID-19 linked disease released from hospital

The first pediatric patient in Iowa diagnosed with a COVID-19 linked disease is now out of the hospital.

Fortune Djagni left Saint Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids Friday afternoon. Doctors treated the 8-year-old for an inflammatory disease for more than a week.

Kokou Djagni, Fortune’s father, said, “We just dismissed everything and we thought it wasn't COVID. On [May 13], he started having a fever and we come to the E.R.”

Cases of that disease spiked in just the last couple of weeks.

Dr. Dilli Bhurtel, MD, a Pediatric Cardiologist stated, “This condition is rare but we have to be alert and aware. [Symptons include] fever [for] more than 24 hours, your child is not acting [normal], abdominal symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea, or having generalized rest or pink eyes or red eyes or some respiratory symptoms.”

Fortune says he was more than ready to go home after his recovery. He said, "Now I feel a lot better and I kind of feel... proud!”