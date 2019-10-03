First impeachment inquiry testimony begins Thursday

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker attends the 15th Yalta European Strategy (YES) annual meeting entitled "The next generation of everything" at the Mystetsky Arsenal Art Center in Kiev, Ukraine. Volker was little known outside of foreign policy circles as the special U.S. envoy to Ukraine until last week, when the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump recast the once obscure diplomat as a central figure in the unfolding impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
(CNN) - The first impeachment inquiry testimony begins Thursday on Capitol Hill. First up to go before House Democrats is former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Volker is named in the whistleblower complaint about Ukraine. He resigned last week and is no longer a state department employee. He is expected to face tough questioning after finding himself in the middle of the controversy surrounding the intelligence whistleblower--over President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president in which he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Trump has denied doing anything improper.

 