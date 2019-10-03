The first impeachment inquiry testimony begins Thursday on Capitol Hill. First up to go before House Democrats is former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Volker is named in the whistleblower complaint about Ukraine. He resigned last week and is no longer a state department employee. He is expected to face tough questioning after finding himself in the middle of the controversy surrounding the intelligence whistleblower--over President Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president in which he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Trump has denied doing anything improper.