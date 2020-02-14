First flood outlook issued, Mississippi at risk

The first of several flood outlooks have been issued by the National Weather Service regarding the spring flood season.

Due to snowpack to the north, high soil moisture content and current streamflow conditions, the risk for minor flooding is above normal this year on all area rivers.

The risk of major flooding on the Mississippi River is much above normal and long duration flooding is a potential, provided the current moisture conditions continue. These conditions have persisted since fall of 2019.

The risk of flooding on individual basins will, of course, depend on spring precipitation as well as the rate of snowmelt. The next flood outlook will be issued on February 27th and probability could increase, decrease or stay the same, based on what conditions are like at that time.